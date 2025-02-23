Bong Joon Ho takes no ‘pressure’ despite Oscar legacy

Bong Joon Ho just revealed that him winning an Oscar has added no “pressure” to his work.

In 2020, the iconic 55-year-old filmmaker’s movie, Parasite, became the first non-English movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

It also bagged the accolades of Best Director, International Film as well as Original Screenplay, however, this many awards still hasn’t really affected Bong Joon Ho’s work.

In a conversation with The Guardian, the Mickey 17 filmmaker noted, "It changes nothing."

Insisting how his success may have helped raise the budget for his film Mickey 17 and even helped him secure an international cast but still stated he doesn’t feel more pressure.

“The biggest thing [during production] was, as I’m getting older, I feel a bit weaker, and my stamina is not as strong, so I have to fight against my ageing body and mind. The middle-aged film-maker,” he noted.

Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character, who signs himself up for a dangerous job on a space-colonising mission and is repeatedly cloned whenever he dies.

Bong Joon Ho admitted he is proud of casting the Twilight actor in his film, saying, “He was truly the nucleus of this story. I can’t even imagine this film without Rob. I’m also quite proud of myself for thinking of him for this role.”