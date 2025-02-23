Photo: Kaia Gerber eyes new beau as Austin Butler moves on with new love: Source

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have seemingly moved on from their breakup.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the fashion mogul has been feeling greats as Lewis Pullman has showed interest in her.

Reportedly, a number of guys from the industry are waiting to make their move on the Kaia since her breakup with the Elvis star was revealed towards the end of 2024.

“Kaia is one of the most gorgeous girls in her generation,” a source began to reveal.

They pointed about her charming personality that “she’s also very bright and well-spoken with a lot more depth than people might guess.”

“Guys are lining up to have a shot with her,” the source noted.

Meanwhile, Austin has sparked dating rumours with a woman named Alice.

Sharing how Lewis can also grow dear to Kaia’s parents unlike her previous boyfriend, the spy confided, “Lewis is someone she’s known peripherally through the Malibu circle for years.”

In conclusion, the source said of the 23-year-old beauty that she “isn’t going to race into anything, but she does seem to be excited about him.”