Bianca Censori dons unusual attire to join Kanye West for LA film premiere

Bianca Censori attended the Los Angeles premiere of her feature film on Saturday.

A woman believed to be the Australian model was photographed walking hand-in-hand with West outside a Koreatown warehouse that night.

The woman covered up completely for the occasion, including her face—leaving room for speculations if the woman really was Censori.

However, an insider confirmed to TMZ that West's companion for the premiere really was his wife amid their split rumours.

The couple was escorted to a corner of the warehouse, which was sectioned off and secured by security, per the outlet.

The project, promoted as a "fashion film" featured the former Yeezy architect baring it all in a see-through bodysuit in several clips.

In another scene, Censori appeared in intimatewear, posing her figure as she posed on the floor. Her hair was also cut short in the film.

West, 47, also lauded his wife on Instagram after the premiere with a photo of her in between the scenes.

“IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME,” he captioned the post.

West and Censori, who wed in December 2022, were believed to be splitting after their Grammy Awards stunt where Censori entered in a huge black cloak, only to take it off on the red carpet—baring all her assets in a completely see-through bodycon.

“She’s had enough,” a source told Page Six on February 13, also noting the rapper’s recent antisemitic rants that sent her over the edge.

“The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that,” the insider added.

The source explained that West believes Censori would “come back to him” as she has before.