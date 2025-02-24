Justin Bieber finally addresses truth behind his rugged appearance

Justin Bieber broke his silence over rumors of drug addiction.

After a recent public appearance of the Baby singer in which he looked gaunt with sunken eyes, he sparked speculation that he is using hard drugs.

Following the worry Justin's fans expressed on the internet, the singer's representative set the record straight.

"The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," the spokesperson told TMZ.

The representative added that the superstar is actually "in one of the best places in his life."

Justin's rep further noted that his major focus is being a dad and he is "actively parenting his newborn son" Jack Blues, six months, with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The Grammy winner is also working on his new music.

Moreover, the spokesperson said that Justin faced a "very transformative" past year during which "he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Noting the speculation the representative told the publisher that the reports are "exhausting and pitiful and show that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

It is pertinent to mention that Justin welcomed his son Jack Blue with his Hailey.