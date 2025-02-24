Meghan Markle threw shade at Royal family with lifestyle brand?

Meghan Markle's newly launched lifestyle brand, As Ever, sparked controversy just hours after the Duchess Instagram debut.

The Duchess of Sussex was accused of copying the coat of arms of a Spanish town and sharing a name with an existing New York-based clothing brand.

Moreover, Meghan’s delightful announcement video also raised eyebrows as some Royal fans perceived it as a subtle dig at the Royal family.

However, Royal expert Jennie Bond dismissed the criticism as unfair as she stated that Meghan was simply excited about returning to her passion for lifestyle content.

She told The Mirror, "Lots of new ventures hit teething problems and Meghan’s was no exception. She obviously should have been advised to research the copyright of her chosen brand name, but we all make mistakes. She has now tried to put the best spin on these early setbacks.

"I don’t think she was making a dig at the Royals by saying she hadn’t been able to share her cooking and gardening tips for the past few years. It is simply a statement of fact.

"She didn’t sound bitter or resentful about it. She sounded delighted that she is now free to resume what she has already proved to herself to be extremely good at: selling lifestyle ideas and suggestions."