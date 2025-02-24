 
Geo News

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025: Full list of winner

Here is the complete list of winner from 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025: Full list of winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025: Full list of winner

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards took place at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday February 23, 2025, and were broadcast live on Netflix.

The ceremony was hosted by the actress, producer and singer Kristen Bell.

Below is the list of winners:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building-WINNER
  • Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • Bridgerton
  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Diplomat
  • Shōgun-WINNER
  • Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building-WINNER
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Jean Smart, Hacks-WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun-WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun-WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters
  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin-WINNER
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

  • Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer-WINNER
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

  • The Boys
  • Fallout
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Penguin
  • Shōgun-WINNER

SAG Life Achievement Award

  • Jane Fonda
Timothee Chalamet wins best actor at 2025 SAG awards
Timothee Chalamet wins best actor at 2025 SAG awards
Meghan Markle threw shade at Royal family with lifestyle brand?
Meghan Markle threw shade at Royal family with lifestyle brand?
Demi Moore credits fellow actors as her 'greatest teachers' in SAG win
Demi Moore credits fellow actors as her 'greatest teachers' in SAG win
Selena Gomez flaunts her inks in all-black gown at 2025 SAG Awards
Selena Gomez flaunts her inks in all-black gown at 2025 SAG Awards
How Jennifer Aniston gave Denise Richards a push for salmon facial
How Jennifer Aniston gave Denise Richards a push for salmon facial
Justin Bieber finally addresses truth behind his rugged appearance
Justin Bieber finally addresses truth behind his rugged appearance
Meghan Markle needs Royal backing on ‘part time basis' video
Meghan Markle needs Royal backing on ‘part time basis'
Ben Affleck steps out after 'casually dating' speculations
Ben Affleck steps out after 'casually dating' speculations