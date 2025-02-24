Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025: Full list of winner

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards took place at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday February 23, 2025, and were broadcast live on Netflix.

The ceremony was hosted by the actress, producer and singer Kristen Bell.

Below is the list of winners:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building- WINNER

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun- WINNER

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building -WINNER

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks-WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun-WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun-WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters

Colin Farrell, The Penguin-WINNER

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer- WINNER

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun-WINNER

SAG Life Achievement Award