Meghan Markle risking attacks from all sides with no rhyme or reason

Meghan Markle is being bashed and ridiculed for the sole reason of ‘bashing and ridiculing’

February 24, 2025

Meghan Markle has just been warned about the state her critics are firing under, because many seem to be attacking her for the sake of attacking, by way of jumping the bandwagon.

All of this has been brought forward by royal biographer Hugo Vickers.

According to The Sun he said, “She's bound to be just being attacked because people want to attack her, and maybe actually, they're also jumping on the bandwagon.”

But such a move is probably not going to impact Netflix the biographer admitted, because “presumably like any amount of publicity that this engenders, because it'll get people to watch the show.”

After all, “A company like Netflix wants value for money... they have to deliver.”

He didn’t end there either and added, “I suspect that if it doesn't work, then it'll get axed like everything else, because that's what happens in the commercial world. You sink or swim. It's a tough world out there.”

“I think in the end you have to come up with substance, and it'll be interesting to see what sort of substance is produced by this programme.”

Before signing off though, he also slipped in some words of advice to the Duchess and addressed the upcoming cooking show by saying that it was “rather wise of her” to not mention Prince Harry or her children, as well as her in-laws either during the trailer.

Because, We know perfectly well that she doesn't get on with her own family...” and “As for the royal family, well, she has to be very careful about using them.”

