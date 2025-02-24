King Charles sends good wishes to Meghan Markle in surprising move

King Charles reportedly wishes the best for Meghan Markle as she is set to release her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, as well as her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

According to reports, the monarch is hoping for success in the Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming series, despite her previous criticisms of royal life.

A Royal expert told Daily Mail that Charles and other members of the Royal family wish the Duchess's eight-part series well.

Royal commentator Richard Eden revealed that courtiers are optimistic about the series, believing that its success would allow the couple to further establish themselves in the U.S.

"Courtiers tell me that members of the Royal Family actually hope the American duchess's eight-part series will be a hit when it is released,” he said.

"Everyone wants it to be a success. And that's because, if it is, she and Harry won't need to exploit their royal connections again."

Ahead of her Netflix show release, Meghan revealed she has rebranded American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, set to launch with her Netflix cooking show.

“Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on,” she said in a Instagram video.

“I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always.’”