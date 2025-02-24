Meghan Markle receives advice to wait longer before releasing Netflix series

Meghan Markle has been advised to further delay the release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which is set to air on March 4 after being originally planned for January.

The Duchess of Sussex had to delay the release of her show due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

However, PR expert Edward Coram James has advised the mother-of-two to wait longer before releasing the Netflix series.

Speaking with GB News, Coram James argued that postponing the series even further would be beneficial for Meghan as it would help avoid the perception of her being out of touch.

“One of the biggest challenges celebrities face when addressing crises is the perception that they're out of touch,” the expert explained.

He added, "Meghan, of course, is no stranger to this, but is an LA native - this isn't some distant tragedy for her.

"She has every reason to care deeply about the wildfires, not just as a public figure but as a Californian.

"If positioned correctly, her response won't feel performative - it will feel personal. That's a major advantage over celebrities parachuting in with generic statements.”