Alarm bells ring as Prince William's risk of cancer gets worse

Prince William is currently in line to undergo a series of complete cancer tests that are set to be kept secret, just a week into news of his military flying instructor dying from the same disease, at the age of 47 after years of alleged toxic exposure from a helicopter’s exhaust fumes.

The senior in question is Flight Sergeant Zach Stubbings and he was revealed to have been struggling with a type of blood and bone cancer called multiple myeloma.

News of Prince William’s upcoming cancer screening has been brought to light by RadarOnline and according to their findings, “William will undergo a range of tests to make sure he’s not suffering from any illnesses connected to his military service,” because “heaven forbid that he’s developed any form of cancer in the service of his country.”

“The Royal Family does not need a triple whammy of cancer-stricken senior royals on its books given Charles and Kate have both been battling the illness over the last months," the insider also said before adding that “It is a very worrying time to say the least.”