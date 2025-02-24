Lily Allen gets honest about her 'red flag' trait after David Harbour split

Lily Allen and David Harbour separated amid rumors of the 'Stranger Things' star's affair with someone else

Lily Allen has shared a red flag trait that she has in romantic relationships.

This comes after Allen separated from husband David Harbour reportedly after discovering he was using the celebrity dating app Raya. The Stranger Things actor has since moved on with Ellie Fallon.

During the latest episode of the Miss Me? podcast with Miquita Oliver, the singer opened up about her tendency to become co-dependent in a relationship.

She said: “I think I was a tactile kid but as soon as I got my first boyfriend Lester [Lloyd], a complete transference of intimacy.”

“Not only did I not want to touch, be cuddled, or kissed by anyone in my family, I couldn't engage in it with them either,” she confessed.

“It was like no this person is where I put that now. It's incredibly red flag, co-dependent behavior. I just put all my emotional dependency on one person,” she remarked.

This comes after insiders claimed that Lily was convinced David was seeing Instagram influencer Ellie weeks before they separated.

“Lily is aware of the romance and has been very upset. Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split,” they claimed.

Lily Allen also reportedly checked into a sophisticated trauma centre over her separation from David Harbour.