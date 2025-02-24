 
Geo News

Lily Allen gets honest about her 'red flag' trait after David Harbour split

Lily Allen and David Harbour separated amid rumors of the 'Stranger Things' star's affair with someone else

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Lily Allen and David Harbour separated amid rumors of the Stranger Things stars affair with someone else
Lily Allen and David Harbour separated amid rumors of the 'Stranger Things' star's affair with someone else

Lily Allen has shared a red flag trait that she has in romantic relationships.

This comes after Allen separated from husband David Harbour reportedly after discovering he was using the celebrity dating app Raya. The Stranger Things actor has since moved on with Ellie Fallon.

During the latest episode of the Miss Me? podcast with Miquita Oliver, the singer opened up about her tendency to become co-dependent in a relationship.

She said: “I think I was a tactile kid but as soon as I got my first boyfriend Lester [Lloyd], a complete transference of intimacy.”

“Not only did I not want to touch, be cuddled, or kissed by anyone in my family, I couldn't engage in it with them either,” she confessed.

“It was like no this person is where I put that now. It's incredibly red flag, co-dependent behavior. I just put all my emotional dependency on one person,” she remarked.

This comes after insiders claimed that Lily was convinced David was seeing Instagram influencer Ellie weeks before they separated.

“Lily is aware of the romance and has been very upset. Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split,” they claimed.

Lily Allen also reportedly checked into a sophisticated trauma centre over her separation from David Harbour. 

Robert Irwin shares touching childhood memory of late father, Steve
Robert Irwin shares touching childhood memory of late father, Steve
How Jason Knauf deepened divide between Prince William and Prince Harry
How Jason Knauf deepened divide between Prince William and Prince Harry
Former Kensington Palace staffer opens up after landing Meghan Markle in trouble video
Former Kensington Palace staffer opens up after landing Meghan Markle in trouble
James Cameron shares 'few people' reviews on 'Avatar 3'
James Cameron shares 'few people' reviews on 'Avatar 3'
Who is Jason Knauf?
Who is Jason Knauf?
Meghan Markle gets 'handsy' title amid 2025 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle gets 'handsy' title amid 2025 Invictus Games
Jenna Lyons slams society's judgment on cosmetic surgery
Jenna Lyons slams society's judgment on cosmetic surgery
King Charles 'traumatized' Princess Diana
King Charles 'traumatized' Princess Diana