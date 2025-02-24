Prince William gets brutal response from Meghan after Jason Knauf interview?

Jason Knauf, the former communications secretary to Prince William, for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia and talked about his former boss's reaction in the aftermath of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

The man, who was behind Meghan Markle's bullying allegations and allegedly took sides with the media against Prince Harry's wife at the behest of his boss, appeared on the media just days before Meghan Markle's new show arrives on Netflix.

His interview came a couple of days after Meghan Markle had announced her new lifestyle brand and a day after she hit two million followers on Instagram.

During the interview Knauf reflected on Prince William and Prince Harry's estrangement as "hard and sad," recalling their once-close bond, but stood by his decision to report Meghan’s alleged behavior, suggesting it was part of the job’s tougher responsibilities.

Just a couple of hours after his interview went on air, Meghan Markle shared multiple clips to her Instagram stories.

In her clips she appeared to be relaxing at her residence to "soak in the weekend."

Although she did not mention Knauf whose actions caused her embarrassment in the UK, her last Instagram story could be seen as a cryptic message to Prince William who awarded his former employee with a medal for his services.

In the video, the former US actress is seen squeezing an orange into a glass, an act which could be interpreted as a subtle message to the royal family suggesting that they have overused their asset and there's no juice left.

Her attempt at squeezing the juice out of an orange could also be seen as a message to the royals that Jason Knauf won't be able to tarnish her image by making TV appearances years after maligning her as part of their efforts to kick her out of the royal family.



