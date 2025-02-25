Penn Badgley reveals how he handles losing patience as a dad

Penn Badgley revealed how he handles losing patience as a dad of two kids.

In a recent with the New York Times' Anna Martin, the You star discussed his one moment of parenting when he realized he "was being short" with his son James, 4.

Badgley shared that to gain his patience he took a pause and did breathing exercises.

"It wasn't helping him because he was already so upset and I stopped and I said, ... 'I'm being impatient with you and you probably don't like the way that I'm speaking to you, do you?' " he remembered.

"And I said, 'I'm sorry'," the father of two said during the live show of the Modern Love podcast at On Air Fest at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.

The Gossip Girl alum also mentioned that when there come the tough times of parenting he doesn't want to lose his patience with his kids.

"Sometimes it can be tough and you can just be over it. And for whatever reason, there's always going to be the times as a parent, ... you lose your patience," he noted. "For me, it's just the sheer size of them, being so small, the naivete, the helplessness. I would lose my patience with other people, no doubt, but not [him].

It is pertinent to mention that including James, Badgley is also father to stepson Cassius, with his wife Domino Kirke.