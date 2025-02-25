 
Geo News

Heartbroken Kylie Jenner covers late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's funeral expenses

The celebrity hairstylist passed away untimely at the age of 34

By
Web Desk
|

February 25, 2025

‘Shocked’ Kylie Jenner covers late hairstylist Jesus Guerreros funeral expenses
‘Shocked’ Kylie Jenner covers late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's funeral expenses

Kylie Jenner is in shock after the sudden death of her longtime hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

The celebrity hairstylist, whose family announced the news of his death via Instagram on February 23, was a close pal to Jenner.

An insider told People that the shocking news of Guerrero's "death hit her hard."

"She is shocked and very upset. Still, she’s doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially," the source continued.

As per the tipster, the makeup mogul will be taking care of Guerrero's funeral expenses.

"As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money. She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral," the tattler added.

The dismal news of Guerrero came a few days after Jenner posted a snap with him on her instagram account on February 12.

He styled the Kardashians star for the 2025 Golden Globes and for Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

Keanu Reeves shares rare insight into romance with Alexandra Grant
Keanu Reeves shares rare insight into romance with Alexandra Grant
Penn Badgley reveals how he handles losing patience as a dad
Penn Badgley reveals how he handles losing patience as a dad
Kate Middleton ‘cancer conspiracy theory' spilt by ex-staffer video
Kate Middleton ‘cancer conspiracy theory' spilt by ex-staffer
Prince Andrew told to speak to FBI on key matter: ‘Not a suspect' video
Prince Andrew told to speak to FBI on key matter: ‘Not a suspect'
King Charles urged to ‘present evidence' of brother Andrew finances
King Charles urged to ‘present evidence' of brother Andrew finances
Scott Disick reveals kid-related specifics he asks of from assistant
Scott Disick reveals kid-related specifics he asks of from assistant
Celebs mourn beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero after his sudden passing
Celebs mourn beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero after his sudden passing
Prince Harry getting more stern in his demands from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry getting more stern in his demands from Meghan Markle