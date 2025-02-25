Heartbroken Kylie Jenner covers late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's funeral expenses

‘Shocked’ Kylie Jenner covers late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's funeral expenses

Kylie Jenner is in shock after the sudden death of her longtime hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

The celebrity hairstylist, whose family announced the news of his death via Instagram on February 23, was a close pal to Jenner.

An insider told People that the shocking news of Guerrero's "death hit her hard."

"She is shocked and very upset. Still, she’s doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially," the source continued.

As per the tipster, the makeup mogul will be taking care of Guerrero's funeral expenses.

"As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money. She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral," the tattler added.

The dismal news of Guerrero came a few days after Jenner posted a snap with him on her instagram account on February 12.

He styled the Kardashians star for the 2025 Golden Globes and for Couture Fashion Week in Paris.