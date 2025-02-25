Tina Knowles explains why she holds back advice for granddaughter Blue Ivy

Tina Knowles who is proud of her daughters, Beyonce and Solange, sees a brighter future for her granddaughter Blue Ivy

In a recent appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show for the promotion of her new memoir Matriarch, the 71-year-old fashion designer gushed over the wins of her daughter.

Her eldest daughter, Beyonce marked her historic win at the 2025 Grammy Awards while her other daughter Solange, who is a remarkable producer. Knowles noted that she is proud of them.

She also talked about her granddaughter Blue Ivy and how she believes that she will have a successful future ahead.

The show host asked the grandmother if Beyonce's daughter ever came to her for her wise words, Knowles noted that she goes to her mom for advice.

"Her and her mother are really tight and so they don't need me to give much advice," Knowles told the host Kate Hudson, adding, "They tell me to mind my business."

Previously in an exclusive interview with People, the businesswoman gave a special advice for moms after she was honored at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in October.

"I feel like the teenage years are the most difficult, but it will get better and you get what you put in," Knowles said, noting, "That's what I truly believe. The more you put into your kids, the more love and care and support you give them, the more you get out of it."

"I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother," Knowles added.