Ryan Reynolds accused of groping co-star in comedy film

Ryan Reynolds is the husband of actress Blake Lively who accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment in a lawsuit

February 25, 2025

Ryan Reynolds is being criticized for his wife Blake Lively's legal action against Justin Baldoni, her co-star in "It Ends With Us."

The actor has been accused of groping his Change-up co-star Olivia Wilde.

His critics have used one of his his own interviews against him  questioning why it's called sexual harassment when his wife is kissed on the neck by Baldoni but it wasn't when Ryan himself refused to remove his hand from Olivia Wilde's breasts even after the director had clearly said "cut."

Justin Baldoni's supporters are referring to Ryan Reynolds appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" where he talked about filming raunchy scenes for his 2011 comedy film. 

The actor mentioned that he got awkward filming a scene where he, in Jason Bateman's body, had to fondle Olivia Wilde's breasts. 

Reynolds joked about the awkwardness and how he had to apologize to Olivia Wilde afterwards.

The "Deadpool" actor joked about accidentally leaving his hand on Olivia Wilde's breast for a brief moment after the director yelled "cut".



