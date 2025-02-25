Jennifer Aniston accepts Brad Pitt's newest proposal: Source

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly joined hands for a new project.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the former husband and wife have remained at good terms after the divorce.

Reportedly, Brad Pitt plays the main lead in Jennifer’s upcoming project, and this is the reason why the FRIENDS veteran has kept the details about this flick under wraps.

Dishing further details, a source told the outlet, "Brad has actually been pitching ideas to Jen for years now, but she's always resisted.”

"She didn't want to complicate his divorce from Angelina, but was also focused on her own projects,” they said of Brad’s years-long divorce drama with Angelina Jolie which recently came it its end.

"Now his divorce is over, they both could do with a box office win,” the source teased.

In addition to this, the source addressed, “And Jen really likes the latest script his team has sent over."

It was previously alleged that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt also played a role in Angelina Jolie's Oscars snub for musical, Maria.