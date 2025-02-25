Chris Pratt spills the tea on his bond with 'Parks and Recreation' cast

Chris Pratt recently got candid about his relationship with Parks and Recreation castmates after a decade.

At the red carpet event in Los Angeles for his new movie The Electric Slate on February 24, the 45-year-old actor discussed his relationship with his fellow actors from Parks and Recreation.

Pratt revealed, "I'm still very close and text with those guys almost every day. It was just Aziz's birthday!"

The Avengers: Endgame star went on to confess that the show’s end was a big moment in his career, as he had both sad and exciting feelings.

"I was sad to be letting go [of] that character in that family, and at the same time, eager to move forward," he noted.

For the unversed, Parks and Recreation, a comedy show about workers at a small-town Indiana city hall, started in 2009 and ended on February 24, 2015.

Pratt played Andy Dwyer in the show along with Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Amy Poehler, Retta, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Jim O'Heir, and Rob Lowe.

It is pertinent to mention that by the time Parks and Recreation ended in 2015, Chris Pratt had already played big roles in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.