Ozzy Osbourne gets 'honest' about his health in new doc 'No Escape from Now'

A celebrated singer and songwriter, Ozzy Osbourne, is set to pull back the curtain on his health struggles in a raw and revealing new documentary.

On Tuesday, February 25, Paramount+ announced a new documentary about the 76-year-old music legend, called No Escape from Now, which will premiere later this year.

The feature-length documentary will show "Ozzy’s public persona" and the "devastating setbacks he has faced since his fateful fall in 2019."

A press release said the "deeply personal" documentary is directed by BAFTA winner Tania Alexander.

It will talk about Ozzy’s "health issues and impact of his Parkinson’s diagnosis" and show how "music continues to play" a big part in his life despite health issues.

Ozzy quipped in a statement, "The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through. There have been times when I thought my number was up. But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music.”

“My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them. That is what the Villa Park show is about,” he added.

In addition, the Iron Man crooner’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, stated that the new documentary is an "honest account" of what her husband has gone through in recent years.

She said, "It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson.”

"It’s about the reality of his life now. We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy,” Sharon mentioned.

For the unversed, the documentary started filming in early 2022 while the Sweat Leaf hitmaker was working on his 13th album, Patient Number 9, which was dropped on September 9, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that filming will continue this summer as Ozzy Osbourne tries to perform one last time with his band Black Sabbath after 2 decades at Villa Park in Birmingham, U.K., on July 5, 2025.