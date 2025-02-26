Zoe Kravitz shows support to ex Channing Tatum: ‘He’s got a lot to offer’

Zoe Kravitz is showing full support to her ex Channing Tatum

In a recent chat with Elle for its March cover story, the 36-year-old actress and filmaker talked about Tatum’s successful career ahead.

"He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him,” she told the publisher. “He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

The pair were first romantically linked together in August 2021, when they were spotted together riding a BMX bike in New York City.

Later in February 2020, Kravitz and Tatum started to mention each other during their interviews.

Fast forward to October 2023, they got engaged, however, Kravitz and Tatum called it off on mutual understanding as “they realized they're at different stages in life,” per People.

In her March issue, she expressed her gratitude for time spent with Tatum, “I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”