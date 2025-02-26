Isla Fisher embarks on major new film project

Isla Fisher embarks on a major new film project

Isla Fisher was spotted on the Gold Coast, Australia, filming scenes for her upcoming comedy Spa Weekend on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old actress donned a striking red and purple ballgown with matching gloves, complemented by loose curls and sparkling silver jewelry.

According to Daily Mail, Fisher was joined on set by co-star Leslie Mann, who wore a red midi dress, while shirtless extras waited nearby for their scenes.

The film, which also stars Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris, follows three friends on a luxury spa retreat that takes an unexpected turn.

Moreover, the sighting came amid reports of Fisher’s ongoing divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen, as per the outlet.

Despite claims that their split is becoming contentious, the former couple shared a friendly exchange on social media after Cohen complimented Fisher’s recent magazine photoshoot.

During a recent interview, Fisher reflected on her separation, crediting her female friendships for their support, as per the publication.

Additionally, she emphasized her commitment to co-parenting their three children while focusing on her career.

While Fisher remains busy filming in Australia, she has stated that dating is not on her agenda.