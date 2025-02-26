 
February 26, 2025

Price William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday arrived in Cardiff, the capital of Wales ahead of St David's Day.

By sharing a clip on their Instagram stories shortly after arriving in Cardiff, the couple made sure people know they arrived by train.

Some royal experts had urged them not to use a helicopter for their 250 kilometer journey to Wales as it would draw backlash from climate change activists.

Prince William, Kate Middleton heed advice as they start Wales visit

When Meghan Markle recently returned from Canada to California, a report in the British media said her journey back home could have cost up to £24,000 and produced 6.6 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

According to GB News, the 43-year-old made the three-hour flight without Prince Harry, burning approximately 800 gallons of fuel.

The publication reported that Harry and Meghan are believed to have used the same £7million aircraft for their outbound journey last week. 

Prince William has been actively involved in addressing climate change through various initiatives. One of his most notable endeavors is The Earthshot Prize, a prestigious global environmental award that aims to identify and scale innovative solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges

