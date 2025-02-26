'Gambit' star reveals cancelled movie plot

Gambit was cancelled after Disney purchased Fox. But the details of the plot were unknown.



Now, one of its stars, Lizzy Caplan, offered a few glimpses. “It was a really cool idea,” she told Business Insider.

“It’s kind of odd that it got scrapped. Those movies don’t seem to ever get scrapped, but it did,” the Now You See Me 2 actress continued.

“We got down the road, we were gonna shoot it. I think there was a start date. I had had meetings with Channing, and there were a couple different… we had a director, then we didn’t, but I had multiple meetings with Channing and the other producers," she recalled.

“They wanted to do, like, a ’30s kind of screwball romantic comedy set in that world, which would have been really fun," Lizzy concluded.

Demand for a standalone movie on Gambit is on the rise among fans after the character was featured in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God," he recently told Variety.