 
Geo News

'Gambit' star reveals cancelled movie plot

Lizzy Caplan wonders why it was 'odd' to cancel 'Gambit' in the first place

By
Web Desk
|

February 26, 2025

Gambit star reveals cancelled movie plot
'Gambit' star reveals cancelled movie plot

Gambit was cancelled after Disney purchased Fox. But the details of the plot were unknown.

Now, one of its stars, Lizzy Caplan, offered a few glimpses. “It was a really cool idea,” she told Business Insider.

“It’s kind of odd that it got scrapped. Those movies don’t seem to ever get scrapped, but it did,” the Now You See Me 2 actress continued.

Gambit star reveals cancelled movie plot

“We got down the road, we were gonna shoot it. I think there was a start date. I had had meetings with Channing, and there were a couple different… we had a director, then we didn’t, but I had multiple meetings with Channing and the other producers," she recalled.

“They wanted to do, like, a ’30s kind of screwball romantic comedy set in that world, which would have been really fun," Lizzy concluded.

Demand for a standalone movie on Gambit is on the rise among fans after the character was featured in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God," he recently told Variety.

Prince William, Kate Middleton use Diana's gesture in Wales
Prince William, Kate Middleton use Diana's gesture in Wales
Michelle Trachtenberg's sudden death shocks fans
Michelle Trachtenberg's sudden death shocks fans
Britney Spears finds Sam Asghari's new antics odd: Source
Britney Spears finds Sam Asghari's new antics odd: Source
Taylor Swift's feelings for Travis Kelce take a negative turn: ‘Things are changing'
Taylor Swift's feelings for Travis Kelce take a negative turn: ‘Things are changing'
Cause of Michelle Trachtenberg's death revealed
Cause of Michelle Trachtenberg's death revealed
Victoria Beckham glams up Gwyneth Paltrow
Victoria Beckham glams up Gwyneth Paltrow
Blake Lively fires back at claims she 'publicized' claims of abuse by Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively fires back at claims she 'publicized' claims of abuse by Justin Baldoni
Is Selena Gomez's engagement behind Justin Bieber's apparent mental anguish? Source reveals
Is Selena Gomez's engagement behind Justin Bieber's apparent mental anguish? Source reveals