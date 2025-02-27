 
Geo News

‘Kind' Sophie Wessex allows ‘creative freedom' to her employees

Sophie Wessex praised for her kindness by stylist

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Sophie Wessex’s fashion sense has been lauded by a famous designer.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is known for her fashionable dresses and accessories, has also been branded ‘kind.’

In a recent confession, designer Jane Taylor has revealed: "The loyalty, support and kindness the Duchess of Edinburgh has shown me over the past 16 years have been truly integral to my career and business."

"Her unwavering belief in my designs has led me to create dozens, perhaps even hundreds of pieces for her, often with complete creative freedom."

This comes days after Royal expert Jennie Bind quoted Sophie and husband, Prince Edward’s example for a liberal couple.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: “I have seen absolutely no evidence that they are unhappy with one another. Indeed they have always seemed very much in love and in harmony

“We never question the marriage status of Edward and Sophie, or Anne and Tim, or indeed Charles and Camilla when they pursue their different engagements and focus on separate interests. So why do we do it with Harry and Meghan?”

“At the Invictus Games I saw a couple very much united in celebrating a hugely worthwhile achievement. The many stories we heard, and which Harry and Meghan listened to, proved that the Games have made a massive difference to servicemen and women injured or scarred by their military experiences,” Jennie explained.

Taylor Lautner slams body-shaming comments on ex-Selena Gomez
Taylor Lautner slams body-shaming comments on ex-Selena Gomez
The Firm has hidden agenda for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid paranoia
The Firm has hidden agenda for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid paranoia
Michelle Trachtenberg's ex-boyfriend breaks silence on her tragic passing
Michelle Trachtenberg's ex-boyfriend breaks silence on her tragic passing
Meghan Markle under threat as ticking timebomb could detonate any second
Meghan Markle under threat as ticking timebomb could detonate any second
Jennifer Lopez seen in public after longtime friend Jesus Guerrero's death
Jennifer Lopez seen in public after longtime friend Jesus Guerrero's death
Prince Harry makes first rare statement about regrets after Meghan Markle's launch
Prince Harry makes first rare statement about regrets after Meghan Markle's launch
Blake Lively reacts to 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg's tragic death
Blake Lively reacts to 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg's tragic death
Kate Hudson opens up about the inspiration behind her album 'Glorious'
Kate Hudson opens up about the inspiration behind her album 'Glorious'