‘Kind' Sophie Wessex allows ‘creative freedom' to her employees

Sophie Wessex’s fashion sense has been lauded by a famous designer.



The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is known for her fashionable dresses and accessories, has also been branded ‘kind.’

In a recent confession, designer Jane Taylor has revealed: "The loyalty, support and kindness the Duchess of Edinburgh has shown me over the past 16 years have been truly integral to my career and business."

"Her unwavering belief in my designs has led me to create dozens, perhaps even hundreds of pieces for her, often with complete creative freedom."

This comes days after Royal expert Jennie Bind quoted Sophie and husband, Prince Edward’s example for a liberal couple.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: “I have seen absolutely no evidence that they are unhappy with one another. Indeed they have always seemed very much in love and in harmony

“We never question the marriage status of Edward and Sophie, or Anne and Tim, or indeed Charles and Camilla when they pursue their different engagements and focus on separate interests. So why do we do it with Harry and Meghan?”

“At the Invictus Games I saw a couple very much united in celebrating a hugely worthwhile achievement. The many stories we heard, and which Harry and Meghan listened to, proved that the Games have made a massive difference to servicemen and women injured or scarred by their military experiences,” Jennie explained.