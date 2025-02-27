Tate McRae reveals how first time singing with beau The Kid Laroi was like

Tate McRae is looking back at a whirlwind year she had with the leaking and rereleasing of her new hit album So Close To What, and collaborating with her boyfriend The Kid Laroi.

The You Broke Me First songstress, 21, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Tuesday as her latest album surged to the Billboard 200.

As the singer-songwriter reflected on the album, McRae also revealed how singing for the first time with her boyfriend "was a little nerve-wracking."

“It was a little nerve-wracking. I mean, the first time we ever sang in front of each other was actually at my MSG show last year,” she told Fallon.

She continued of their rehearsals, “You just, like, fake sing in front of each other all the time."

“So, like, even when we were at our show last year, we were sitting in soundcheck like, ‘Are you going to sing first?’” she said.

As for their time in the studio together, McRae said “it was the same kind of situation in the studio.

"'I was just like, ‘Can you, like, not listen?’,” she said of the time they were recording what marked their first official duet I Know Love. The couple first sparked dating rumours in January 2024.

McRae also recalled the moment she found out about her entire project leaking weeks before its official release.

. “I was sitting in the bathtub, and I get a DM from one of my fans, and they were just like, ‘Here’s the link to the whole album,’” she revealed. “And it was like five weeks till the album was gonna drop.”

“I call my mom, call my therapist,” she admitted. “I mean, it’s just hard because I feel like it takes away all your control as an artist. You want to deliver your art exactly how you want it to come out.”

McRae recalled how she was able to "turn it around" as she added "some more songs,” she said. “I think that’s the only thing you can really do in a situation like this, is just take advantage of it.”