Halle Berry shuts down trolls for saying 'she can't keep a man'

Halle Berry's third divorce finalised in 2013, eight years after Olivier Martinez split

February 27, 2025

Halle Berry shuts down trolls for saying 'she can't keep a man'

Halle Berry just gave a befitting response to critics making a point about her divorces.

The actress, 58, made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her menopause platform Respin.

The conversation turned to Berry's relationships as she spoke of her beau musician Van Hunt at a point during the February 24 episode.

"I found my guy later in life," Berry said, to which Barrymore, 50, asked "how do people meet" these days.

"Drew, I used to have this problem too," the Oscar winner told the host, who then admitted "it's hard out here," noting her own three divorces.

"It’s hard in these streets," Berry agreed, who also has been divorced thrice. "I’ve heard people say, 'Something must be wrong with Halle Berry, she can’t keep a man.' Who's to say I want to keep a man? I don’t want to keep the wrong man. Like, I’m not crazy, right?"

"So when you find that you make a mistake—we all make mistakes. We have a right to say, ‘Oh God, this was a mistake. Let me start again.’ We have the right to do that."

Berry then opened up about having "manifested" her current romance with Hunt, 54, saying she has "always been a romantic and I always thought I would be a wife and have children."

"The career that I have is not what I ever saw for myself. I thought family and love would be first," Berry said on the show.

"I always focused on what I didn’t want, and you know what I did? I manifested that, because the universe only hears the action, right? They don’t hear the 'don’t' part."

She continued, "What I realised was when I manifested the last time, I only focused on what I wanted. The things I didn’t want I didn’t even think about. I was very specific about what I needed. I would just be positive around it, and believe it or not, one day I got introduced to him by a friend."

Berry shares son Maceo-Robert, 11, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez and daughter Nahla, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry. She's also been married to former MLB player David Justice and singer-songwriter Eric Benét. Berry has now been dating Hunt since 2020.

