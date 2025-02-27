Michelle Trachtenberg faced 'health issues' prior to her sudden death: Source

Michelle Trachtenberg was reportedly dealing with "health issues" before her untimely passing.

As per a recent report by People, a source told the outlet that during this year Trachtenberg was “really down emotionally” and she was facing some "health issues."

The insider further noted, “She told friends she was struggling,” the source says.

“She was really, really sick," the tipster claimed.

"And open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling," the bird chirped.

About her appearance, the source claimed that she looked “pale, gaunt” and “very thin."

It is pertinent to mention that the Gossip Girl alum was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive” in New York City on February 26 at age 39.

While the cause of death was still disclosed, authorities determined the cause of death as "natural causes," per Daily Mail.

Moreover, she had recently undergone a liver transplant, according to the Post.