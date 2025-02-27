 
Geo News

Michelle Trachtenberg faced 'health issues' prior to her sudden death: Source

The actress was best known for her roles as Georgina in 'Gossip Girl'

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg faced health issues prior to her sudden death: Source
Michelle Trachtenberg faced 'health issues' prior to her sudden death: Source

Michelle Trachtenberg was reportedly dealing with "health issues" before her untimely passing.

As per a recent report by People, a source told the outlet that during this year Trachtenberg was “really down emotionally” and she was facing some "health issues."

The insider further noted, “She told friends she was struggling,” the source says.

“She was really, really sick," the tipster claimed.

"And open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling," the bird chirped.

About her appearance, the source claimed that she looked “pale, gaunt” and “very thin."

It is pertinent to mention that the Gossip Girl alum was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive” in New York City on February 26 at age 39.

While the cause of death was still disclosed, authorities determined the cause of death as "natural causes," per Daily Mail.

Moreover, she had recently undergone a liver transplant, according to the Post.

Meghan Markle told to ‘fall back on acting skills' for cooking show video
Meghan Markle told to ‘fall back on acting skills' for cooking show
Michelle Trachtenberg defended her health against critics a year before passing
Michelle Trachtenberg defended her health against critics a year before passing
When Michelle Trachtenberg spoke about ‘inspiring force' in her life video
When Michelle Trachtenberg spoke about ‘inspiring force' in her life
Justin Bieber confided in Benny Blanco about Selena Gomez: Source
Justin Bieber confided in Benny Blanco about Selena Gomez: Source
Conan O'Brien gets tips from experienced Oscars host
Conan O'Brien gets tips from experienced Oscars host
Ben Affleck sparks casual dating rumours amid Gillian Anderson crush
Ben Affleck sparks casual dating rumours amid Gillian Anderson crush
Travis Kelce eager to bond with new niece as Jason calls him great uncle
Travis Kelce eager to bond with new niece as Jason calls him great uncle
Tate McRae reveals how first time singing with beau The Kid Laroi was like
Tate McRae reveals how first time singing with beau The Kid Laroi was like