Teddi Mellencamp shares update on brain surgery: 'Fight is not over'

Teddi Mellencamp has shared a new update on her health.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 43-year-old actress revealed that doctors had removed four tumours from her brain, but her "fight is not over."

"I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable,” she penned alongside a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star further wrote, "In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won.

Expressing gratitude to her friends and family for their continuous support, Teddi wrote, "The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude.”

"As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they're definitely helping me stay strong,” she added.

Earlier this month, the TV personality underwent brain surgery after "dealing with severe and debilitating headaches" for several weeks.