Francis Ford Coppola mourns Gene Hackman’s sudden passing

Francis Ford Coppola paid tribute to Gene Hackman, his The Conversation star, calling him “inspiring and magnificent” as he mourned his loss and celebrated his legacy.

For the unversed, Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their home in Santa Fe on February 26, 2025.

The cause of death is not known yet but no foul play is suspected, as per Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

As the news broke, Coppola, the filmmaker, took to his Instagram and posted a picture of the late actor, which seems to be a movie.

He also expressed his feelings by writing, “The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman, a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss and celebrate his existence and contribution.”

In addition, actor George Takei paid homage to the Superman star on X that read, “We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it.”

“He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever,” he added.

Notably, on the professional front, the 95-year-old Hackman won Oscars for The French Connection (1971) and Unforgiven (1992).

It is pertinent to mention that he was also nominated for Bonnie and Clyde (1967), I Never Sang for My Father (1970), and Mississippi Burning (1988).