Bianca Censori planning for court amid threats, financial by from Kanye

Bianca Censori is getting her ducks in a row amid threats from Kanye West as well as hush money

February 27, 2025

A tell all is reportedly in the works and Bianca Censori is already being approached by offer after offer.

News of this has been shared by an inside source that is close to Heat World and per their findings, “Right now, Bianca is being inundated with offers to tell her story.”

Not to mention, “Even if Kanye made her sign an NDA, there could be ways around it.”

“Bianca has seen behind the curtain for over two years now. She has so much information that he doesn’t want the world to know, and absolutely no reason not to share it. Right now, she’s getting her ducks in a row, and everyone is pushing hard to make sure she follows through.”

“So much will come out in court and odds are she’ll be offered tens of millions for a tell-all. Meanwhile, he’s trying everything, from threatening that she’ll regret divorcing him to promising her that he’s going to change, to offering her money to stay.”

