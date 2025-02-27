Kate Middleton, Prince William fighting in a struggle for power while concerns grow

Kate Middleton has reportedly been scared of outshining the future King of England.

News about this, as well as Kate’s feelings about the whole thing have been shared by an inside source that is well placed.

The insider shared this information during their interview with Closer magazine and according to their findings, Kate has been making a conscience effort to stand back.

“Since being in remission, Kate’s made a very conscious decision to step back a bit and let the spotlight fall more onto William – taking steps to ensure she does this as subtly as possible and giving him the chance to better connect with the public as future King,” the source explained.

Reason being that “it’s no secret that Kate is the shining star of the Wales family and the global interest is always on her, versus the future King,” and this “is something that’s been quietly concerning Kate too.”

Hence, “Her decision to no longer publicise details of her wardrobe is something that’s been very much prompted by the power struggle between her and William rather than anything else.”