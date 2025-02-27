Princess Kate shares sweet words about Prince William

Princess Kate gushed over husband, Prince William during her latest outing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Pontypridd Market in Wales ahead of St David’s Day, marking their first joint engagement in Wales in over a year.

During the visit, one elderly gentleman mentioned William while speaking to Kate, to which she responded, "He's been amazing," as reported by MailOnline.

"We've felt the support from everyone, so it's meant a lot," Kate stated.

Moreover, William also charmed the crowd, joking that he's "still as cheeky as ever" when speaking to a royal fan who had met him years ago.

The royal couple also showcased their baking skills during their visit at The Welsh Cake Shop. Prince William and Kate Middleton tried their hand at making the traditional sweet treat.

Impressed by William's efforts, Princess Kate asked him, "How did you do that?" to which he humorously replied, "Mary Berry taught me everything I need to know."

It is worth mentioning that the Prince and Princess of Wales also visited Meadow Street Community Garden.