Buckingham Palace braces for new controversy involving Prince Andrew

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Department of Justice could release the records related to sexual predator and financier Jeffrey Epstein Thursday.

One of the most high-profile people associated with Epstein was Britain's Prince Andrew who was forced to step aside from public duties in 2019 over his friendship with the financier. Andrew has always denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

I think tomorrow…breaking news. Right now, you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office. What you're going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot, a lot of information. But it's pretty sick what that man did," Bondi told Fox News' Jesse Watters Wednesday night.

It comes as Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., advocated for the Trump administration to release the full, unredacted records related to Epstein.

The royal family is set to face embarrassment if the name of King Charles' younger brother appears in the client list being released by the US government.

The Buckingham Palace, however, is not expected to react publicly to any development involving Prince Andrew.

But the records being released by the US government is set to give anti-monarchists something to malign King Charles and his family.