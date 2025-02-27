Zendaya finds new home in 'Shrek 5'

One of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses, Zendaya, has come on board for Shrek 5 as the teaser of the film was released on social media.



According to THR, the Dune star plays Shrek’s daughter while Eddie Murphy reprises his well-known Donkey role.

Though there is no word on plot but the film is said to be released on Dec 23, 2026, marking a quarter-century of the release of the original film.

Back to Zendaya, she has been a fan of the franchise for a long time. “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood,” she tweeted in 2017.

In other news, Storm Reid, her co-star in Euphoria, raved about the friendship she formed with the megastar on the show.

"That’s my sister before ‘Euphoria’ and after,” she told Variety. “That’s gonna be my sister for life, so I’m sure we’ll work together again one day in some capacity.”

“I loved being able to embody her and give her life. I’m really excited for Season 3. I know they’re going to do something special and it’s going to be good," Storm said, referring to her role Gia, who is a younger sister of Rue Bennett.