 
Geo News

Bond Girl Jane Seymour reacts to Amazon's '007' takeover

Jane Seymour reveals is she would be open to a future 'James Bond' project under Amazon

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Bond Girl Jane Seymour reacts to Amazons 007 takeover
Bond Girl Jane Seymour reacts to Amazon's '007' takeover

Former Bond Girl Jane Seymour recently reacted to Amazon's takeover of the James Bond franchise.

Speaking with People Magazine, Jane shared her thoughts on what this shift means for the iconic series.

She said, "I hope they're good," adding, "I mean, it's an end of an era, isn't it?"

Jane played Solitaire, a psychic Bond Girl, in Live and Let Die (1973), opposite Roger Moore.

"I am sure it'll do really well. I think Bond will keep going. People love Bond. It's a great franchise," the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star stated.

Additionally, when asked if she would be open to a future 007 project under Amazon, Jane said, "I've always said I'd be very happy to be a part of it. I'm very proud to have been part of that, but I was like a really early Bond when they actually did the books. Well, maybe. We'll see," adding, "I mean, I was very young when I did it. I was 20."

"I give so many interviews, I give most of my stories away. I've got to keep some from my book," Jane Seymour added about her favourite memory from Live and Let Die.

Prince William, Kate Middleton are on ‘honeymoon stage' after cancer video
Prince William, Kate Middleton are on ‘honeymoon stage' after cancer
Conan O'Brien gets honest about hosting Oscars
Conan O'Brien gets honest about hosting Oscars
Meghan Markle raves about 'best time' with Roy Choi in 'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle raves about 'best time' with Roy Choi in 'With Love, Meghan'
‘Euphoria' star Storm Reid gets brutally honest about her final year in college
‘Euphoria' star Storm Reid gets brutally honest about her final year in college
Taylor Lautner comes to ex Selena Gomez defense
Taylor Lautner comes to ex Selena Gomez defense
Kate Middleton sparks war with Meghan Markle after latest statement
Kate Middleton sparks war with Meghan Markle after latest statement
Zendaya finds new home in 'Shrek 5' video
Zendaya finds new home in 'Shrek 5'
Kate Middleton, Prince William fighting in a struggle for power while concerns grow
Kate Middleton, Prince William fighting in a struggle for power while concerns grow