Kristen Bell proves Dax Shepard was in attendance at 2025 SAG Awards

Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shepard didn't entirely skip the 2025 SAG Awards.

The Nobody Wants This star and SAGs host for the year, 44, who was previously unsure if her podcaster husband, 50, would attend the 2025 SAG Awards, is proving that he did show up.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared two backstage photos of them from the night, showing her in the fourth and final outfit—a black sequin gown with a sweetheart neckline and an abstract printed skirt with blue and black beads. However, Shepard didn't really dress for the cameras as he kept it casual in a pair of jeans, a gray t-shirt, and a black baseball cap.

Previously, Bell hinted to the press that her husband might not make it to her big night.

"He’s his own man and I support him," she told People Magazine. "I don’t know if he’ll even come because to be honest, we don’t have very many babysitters who are ever available and he has to watch the children."

"Sometimes he’s just like, ‘We have no babysitter, God bless, I hope you do great and have a fun night,'" added Bell, who shares daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, with Shepard.

The couple first met at a dinner party in 2007 and got engaged in 2009 after starring in a film together. Shepard and Bell wed in October 2013 after welcoming their first child that year and later had their second child in December 2014.