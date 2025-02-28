Meghan Markle's plan for Prince Harry laid bare in shocking twist

A Royal expert has made a surprising claim about Meghan Markle, alluding that she married Prince Harry only for fame.

In an interview with The Sun, Royal author Hugo Vickers talked of the Duke of Sussex’s cameo in Meghan’s new show, With Love, Meghan.

A new teaser of the show features Meghan doing everyday tasks with her late dog, Guy, and Harry making a sweet appeared.

Vickers said Netflix and Meghan Markle are using the Prince like a “product placement” to promote her series, claiming people watch such shows because of Harry.

"It's my suspicion is that it is crucial from the point of view of the show that he makes some sort of an appearance,” the expert said.

"The reason that we watch these things is because of him, because he's Prince Harry - and she's married to Prince Harry.

"So if you like product placement, there he was, the genuine prince."

He further noted how Harry’s clip in the teaser of the show boost the show and prompt Royal fans to watch it.

“Without Harry, it wouldn't reach the heights of fame that it would do with him there,” he said. "I always thought when she married him that she probably had a little plan.”

"He is the reason that she has the identity that she now has. I always thought that she was looking for global fame and she certainly got it."