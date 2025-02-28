Meghan Markle 'hasn't betrayed who she is'

Meghan Markle has not betrayed who she is, an expert has claimed saying “she´s adapting in a shifting world."

Speaking to AFP, Finola Kerrigan, a professor of marketing at the University of Birmingham, argued the duchess has limited room for manoeuvre.

She said, "Maybe when the political tone was more progressive it was fine to express an opinion. Now, things have changed.

"I don´t think that Meghan has the support mechanism to take on that role and whatever she does, she´s criticised."

Kerrigan went on saying that "brands evolve with the person," arguing that Meghan "hasn´t betrayed who she is -- she´s adapting in a shifting world."

The expert’s remarks came after Meghan launched her new brand As Ever.

Meghan’s new Netflix series is also set to be launched next month.

On Thursday, Meghan took to Instagram and shared new trailer of the series ´With Love, Meghan’ saying “Six more days until our show launches on @netflix!

“Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins.”



