Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on blonde hair crticism

Millie Bobby Brown has broken her silence on criticism over her blonde look.

Brown recently debuted her platinum blonde hair which sparked criticism from some social media users. Fans suggested that the Stranger Things star's transformation makes her look older.

Following Brown's attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix film, The Electric State, comments flooded the internet, with people saying she looked much older than her age.

However, the Enola Holmes actress took to Instagram Stories and shared a British Vogue article titled, “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks."

Alongside the screenshot of the article headline, Brown simply wrote, "thank you."

It is worth mentioning that Brown first revealed her new hair in an Instagram post on February 1, after wrapping up filming for the final season of Stranger Things.

Fans reacted to how different she looked, with one stating, "i literally thought this was tana mongeau" in the comments section.

However, Millie Bobby Brown's new blonde look has also sparked rumours about her playing Britney Spears’ in the Toxic crooner’s biopic.

Recently speaking with Access Hollywood, Brown discussed the possibility of playing Spears.

“I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story. But, that's her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to,” the actress said.