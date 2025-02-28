Edward promotes father's cause as King Charles sons remain at loggerheads

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, met with young people who are making an incredible difference to their communities through a life-changing The Duke of Edinburgh Award (DofE).

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award (DofE) was established in 1956 by Prince Philip, the then Duke of Edinburgh and the father of King Charles and Prince Edward. The DofE is a program of activities for young people that aims to develop their skills and life experience.

According to a statement issued by the royal family, the Duke visited Boxing Futures, a charity, who work to reduce loneliness and improve mental and physical health of disadvantaged young people through non-contact boxing.

‘Keeping up’ with the sporting theme, The Duke visited Peterborough United Football Club. meeting young people who do their DofE through the Peterborough United Foundation, as well as students from two local SEND schools who carry out litter-picking around the stadium, as part of their DofE volunteering."

The Duke concluded his visit by meeting young people at Railworld Wildlife Haven who are making an incredible impact through their DofE volunteering."

