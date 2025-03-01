 
BLACKPINK's Lisa drops first solo album 'Alter Ego'

K-pop sensation Lisa also released a music video featuring Future

March 01, 2025

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, the K-pop sensation, has officially released her full-length solo album, Alter Ego.

The 15-track album, released on Friday, February 28, features her latest single, Born Again along with collaborations with top artists like Doja Cat, Rosalía, Future, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Moreover, the album also include other songs like Rockstar, Elastigirl, Thunder, BADGRRRL, and Rapunzel.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa announced, “ALTER EGO IS OFFICIALLY OUT NOW I can’t believe my album is finally here!!!!"

"I’m so happy that it’s yours now. I hope you love it as much as I do," the K-pop sensation added.

Notably, Lisa also released the music video for FXCK UP THE WORLD featuring Future.

It is worth mentioning that the album release comes ahead of Lisa's appearance at the 97th Academy Awards this Sunday.

Lisa, who also made her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, is set to perform alongside Doja Cat and Raye at the 2025 Oscars.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is also gearing up for a major stage comeback at Coachella this April.

