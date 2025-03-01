 
Kyla Pratt breaks silence on tearful memory with Method Man

'A Matter of Justice' star opens up about emotional on-set moment that still resonates with her

March 01, 2025

Kyla Pratt recently looked back on a moment from her teenage years, revealing why Method Man made her cry on the set of One on One.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills on February 27, the 38-year-old actress recalled her time on the UPN show One on One, in which she worked as a teenager.

Pratt said she has "absolutely" rewatched the show since it concluded in 2006, saying, “I loved watching it because it reminded me of what was going on while we were filming.”

“Like the Method Man episode in the first year, where I threw a rave, that was filmed during my 16th birthday,” she added, referring to the episode that aired in season 2 in 2002.

In the episode, Pratt’s character, Breanna Barnes, wants to make enough money to buy a car and comes up with a plan to throw a rave.

The 53-year-old Method Man also appears as a guest star in the same episode.

Calling to mind that scene, she quipped, “I remember being on set and getting a big birthday cake. And Method Man was there, and we took all these pictures and I started crying.”

The Shark Night star went on to share that watching the series now makes her think of “the behind-the-scenes things that were going on.”

For the unversed, other than Pratt, One on One starred Flex Alexander, Robert Ri'chard and Sicily.

Brandy Norwood and Ray J, who are real-life siblings, also played brothers and sisters on the show.

It is pertinent to mention that One on One, which started in 2001, ran for five seasons and ended in 2006.

