Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares concerns as a new mom

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is being mindful of her new role as a first-time mom.

Gypsy-Rose, who served eight years in prison on conviction of second-degree murder for the death of her mother, spoke to People Magazine ahead of the second season release of her reality TV series Life After Lockup.

The first-time mom, 33, got candid about how her motherhood journey has been so far following the birth of baby girl Aurora, who she shares with boyfriend Ken Urker.

"Honestly, just kind of taking her out in public a lot," she told the publication. "We've had two or three outings so far. It's been cold lately, so we have been staying a lot indoors, but with her being so little, I'm nervous just around people."

"It's Mardi Gras season. There's just a lot of people, like the city is packed, so we're still trying to be cautious of where to take her [and] when to take her," she continued.

The former Munchausen-by-Proxy victim added that she's making sure to be very different from her mom when it comes to parenting.

"My relationship with my mom does not come into my mind whenever I'm now a mom, and unfortunately, whenever it does, it's negative," Blanchard admitted.

"I haven't even gotten to a point that I can honestly give you an honest answer that I could say I could bring that to my relationship with my daughter. There's nothing I can think of," she continues. "That's sad, but that's the honest answer."

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 premieres March 10 on Lifetime.