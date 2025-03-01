Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag reveal secret behind enduring relationship

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have finally revealed the reason behind their long-lasting relationship.

In an interview with Page Six, The Hills stars revealed that keeping an easygoing attitude is the secret to their 16-year successful marriage.

“I’d say, let the little things go,” said Heidi “Just be in the day and let things go. Not to go over the past or to pick fights. Just be here now and appreciate each other.”

“I think Spencer and I are really each other’s biggest cheerleaders and we focus on the good and how much we love each other instead of focusing on the bad,” she continued while joking, “‘Cause Spencer doesn’t have any obviously!”

Spencer jokingly replied, “Yeah, nor does Heidi!”

For those unversed, Spencer and Heidi tied the knot in 2008 and share two young sons - Gunner Stone Pratt and Ryker Pratt.