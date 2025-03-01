 
Michelle Trachtenberg to make big return before death

Jennifer Hutchins shares Michelle Trachtenberg set to make an appearance at public event

March 01, 2025

With Michelle Trachtenberg’s sudden death, plans for her to make a comeback in the public eye have also come to an abrupt end.

Reports say the late actress was in talks to work in Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s reboot.

Now, Spyral — the last film Michelle appeared — its producer Jennifer Hutchins revealed she was set to appear in the upcoming screening of the documentary at the 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, on March 12.

She told People that she was either going to attend in person or virtually "depending on her health. There was no public announcement planned as we knew it would be a last minute decision if she was up for it."

Apart from this, Michelle was in talks about appearing in her hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Sources say Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played her elder sister in the series, was asking to get her on board for the reboot.

“Sarah Michelle obviously felt that the reboot would need her as much as it needed Sarah,” the insider told Daily Mail.

Michelle was found dead in her New York City apartment on Feb 26. She was 39.

