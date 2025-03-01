Chloe Bailey reveals her 14-month-old nephew is already a music star

Chloe Bailey has revealed that she thinks her nephew, Halo, might be a music star in future.

Speaking with People Magazine, Chloe revealed that her sister Halle Bailey's 14-month-old son is already showing musical talent.

Referring to popular children's show on YouTube, Chloe said, "He's singing, he's dancing a lot to 'Gracie's Corner.'"

The singer-songwriter and record producer added, "He's making beats in his kids' beats machine."

"On my MPC [Music Production Center] at my house, he was banging on it. Then Halle and I, we had a shoot, I had another MPC machine, and he was making beats," Chloe shared further.

Previously, Chloe shared with the outlet that her nephew, Halo has inspired her into the "rich aunt" era.

"I have to give credit to Halo, because I feel like he's helping me tap into my rich auntie era. I definitely feel like I'm allowing myself to feel more of a boss and not take everything so seriously, and I have to give credit to him," Chloe Bailey added.