Kevin Costner breaks silence on Gene Hackman's death

Kevin Costner pays tribute to his 'No Way Out' costar Gene Hackman

March 02, 2025

Both Gene Hackman and Kevin Coster have worked in 1987’s No Way Out. Therefore, the bond between them was strong.

So when the French Connection star died in a “suspicious” circumstance, the Yellowstone star shared a tribute heavy on emotions.

For this, he shared an old interview with sports commentator Rich Eisen. In the 2017 clip, the Oscar winner opened up about his views about the late actor.

“I would say probably Gene was the best actor that I’ve ever worked with,” he shared.

“People ask all the time, you know, ‘Who is the best actor? Who is the biggest star? Who is the blah blah blah?’ The line is long for the great actors I’ve been able to work, it really is,” the 70-year-old noted.

On Instagram, Kevin shared the clip and wrote a caption calling Gene his “favorite actor."

“My heart is with Gene, his wife, and his family today. I’m lucky to have gotten to learn from him in this life," he captioned.

Gene and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their house in Santa Fe on Feb 26.

