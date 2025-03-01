 
Glen Powell, Lily James attracted to each other, claim pals

Glen Powell and Lily James starred alongside each other in 'The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society'

March 01, 2025

Glen Powell and Lily James recently started romance rumours.

Nonetheless, friends close to the pair established that there is budding chemistry between the two, but they are just friends yet, per Life & Style.

“Though pals can sense there’s an attraction there, it’s nothing serious,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to share before signing off from the chat, “They’re just two friends having a good time with one another.”

For those unversed, Glen Powell and Lily James starred together in Netflix's The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society in 2018.

Prior to Lily, Glen was being romantically associated with Sydney Sweeney.

Addressing these rumours with his Anyone But You co-star, the 36-year-old actor told Vanity Fair, “I love her. She’s the greatest.”

“If you’re not having fun with this job, then I think you get burnt out,” the Hollywood hunk continued.

Recalling his time with the 27-year-old actress, he added. “We just had a really good time.”

