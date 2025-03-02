Gene Hackman’s declining health before his death revealed by family friends

Family friends have revealed that Gene Hackman’s health had been deteriorating in the months leading up to his tragic passing.

Speaking to PEOPLE on February 28, the family friends Daniel and Barbara Lenihan and their son, Aaron, shared that they had known Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for over 30 years.

They shared that The Firm actor's health had gotten worse in recent months.

Daniel quipped that “in recent times,” Hackman was “essentially kind of homebound.”

Barbara added that about a year ago, the Academy Award-winning actor had “quit riding his bike through the neighbourhood.”

Aaron noted, “Betsy tried to keep him kind of active and engaged,” and Hackman would also do puzzles and yoga via Zoom daily.

“She was still trying to keep him as active and engaged and healthy as possible,” he added.

The Lenihans went on to share that in the "last couple of months," the late actor “was really slipping there,” but “Betsy was in perfect health” and “was so fit.”

“She was very protective of him in terms of COVID, so she'd always wear a mask when we'd see her out. They were one of the tightest couples I've seen. They seemed like real life partners, really, really close to each other, and they were both incredibly kind. And they were reserved, but they were real, [and] a lot of fun,” they mentioned.

For the unversed, Hackman, Arakawa, and their German Shepherd were found dead in their home in Santa Fe on Wednesday, February 26.

The 95-year-old Hollywood legend and his 65-year-old partner were in different parts of the house, according to an affidavit for a search warrant.

However, the deceased couple’s two other dogs were found alive.

Notably, after the pair was found dead, police reported that Arakawa was in the bathroom next to a space heater and an open bottle of pills.

Per the affidavit, the pills were a thyroid medication, Tylenol, and a blood pressure medication called diltiazem.

Her body showed signs of “mummification,” meaning she had likely been dead for a while.

Hackman’s body also showed “obvious signs of death,” and Sheriff Adan Mendoza said at a press conference on Friday, February 28, that his pacemaker last worked on Monday, February 17.

It is pertinent to mention that Mendoza suggested Gene Hackman had likely been dead for nine days before police found him on Wednesday.