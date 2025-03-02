 
Gene Hackman sets to receive major tribute at Oscars

Reports say Gene Hackman's co-star will present the tribute at the Oscars

March 02, 2025

Gene Hackman’s recent death shocked many in Hollywood, so it was decided to pay tribute to him on the industry’s biggest night: the Oscars.

TMZ reported that Morgan Freeman was tapped for this. The selection of the star makes the tribute extra special because the duo has a long history of working together.

Starting with 1992 Unforgiven, which received many nods at the Academy Awards and had Gene win his second Oscar.

Eight years later, the pair again joined hands to star in Under Suspicion, marking the late actor’s final movies before retirement.

The outlet also reported that the family of the deceased actor will not attend the event.

Besides the late star, Maggie Smith, Louis Gossett Jr., and Gene Rowlands will also be honoured in the Academy Awards Memoriam segment

Gene and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe on Feb 26. He was 95.

